Kenya: Kipsang Wins Kenya's Second and Last Medal at World Indoor Championship

20 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Abel Kipsang wiped out the tears from missing a medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as he clinched Kenya's second medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, winning bronze in the men's 1500m in Serbia on Sunday night.

Kipsang who finished fourth at the Olympics put up a spirited sprint in the final 100m of the race to wade off Ethiopia's Tadesse Lemi in a sprint finish as he clocked 3:33.24.

Defending champions Samuel Tefera won the race in a Championship Record time of 3:32.77 while Olympic Champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen was second for silver in 3:33.02

