Egypt: Electricity Minister Urges Boosting Joint Arab Action in Energy Field

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker on Sunday called for boosting joint Arab action in the energy field to exploit opportunities and address enormous challenges.

Addressing the 14th meeting of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity, Shaker added that the world is going through an important stage of energy transformation due to many global challenges that require a change in the form of electricity production and consumption.

He highlighted the recent efforts to put the ambitious energy project to establish an Arab common market for electricity into force.

The world is increasingly turning to diversifying energy sources, especially renewable energy sources, he said, adding that a contract was signed with an international consluting firm in cooperation with the German government to develop an Arab strategy and roadmap to take advantage of green hydrogen.