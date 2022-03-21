Nigeria: Killer of Retired Police Officer in Imo Arrested in Delta

Warri — Police operatives from the Delta State Command have arrested a 27 years old man, believed to be a member of Indigenous People's of Biafra (IPOB) and a member of a gang that killed a police officer, Chris Kpatuma in Agwa clan in Oguta Local Government area of Imo State last year.

The suspect, identified as Chikwudi Emerenin, was arrested at about 11 pm recently following intelligence gathered by detectives that he was hiding somewhere in Aboh in Ndokwa Local Government area of the state.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, at a press conference in Asaba disclosed that the suspect claimed his gang killed the late police officer, who was Officer in Charge, Legal in Delta Command before his retirement, because they saw him as a threat to Biafra agitation.

"The suspect who is an escapee from Owerri prison, was arrested on 12/2/2022 at about 2100 hours and he is suspected to be part of the syndicate that killed the late police officer Chris Kpatuma in Agwa clan, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state.

"He also stated that he is related to the late police officer and that the leader of the gang is called "Mega Bush".

"The suspect also revealedthat the late officer was killed because he was a strong stakeholder and a titled man in the community and owing to the fact that he was a retired Police Officer, they saw him as a threat to their Biafra struggle hence they decided to kill him", he said.

The Police Chief disclosed that the suspect is also suspected to be part of the syndicate that beheaded a vigilante member in Owerri and used his head as ball some time ago.

He also disclosed that a kidnap victim, Shola Korokoro Kemepatei, aged 47 years, was rescued when a gang, driving a white coloured Toyota Camry car with Reg. JRT 795 TK was flagged down by policemen on routine stop and search along Warri-Ughelli expressway, Agbarho.

According to him, the four occupants of the vehicle, on sighting the police, zoomed off butthe teams gave them a hot chase, consequent upon which the driver and the other occupants abandoned the said vehicle along Agbarhoexpressway and fled into the bush, abandoning their victim.