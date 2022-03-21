Malawi: Chakwera Urges the Diaspora to Invest in Malawi

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has urged Malawians living overseas to consider investing in their homeland for the betterment of the country.

The President made the appeal when he met in audience a representation of Malawians living in the United States of America.

Dr Chakwera said Malawians are people of high integrity and have a great reputation everywhere they go adding that such spirit must be demonstrated through their efforts to support their country.

The meeting started with Malawians in the USA presenting issues they deem necessary for the development of Malawi and those affecting them to actively participate in the development of the country.

For example,those willing to invest in Malawi wanted an explanation of corporate taxes and their impact on business.

"We also face challenges to get national identity cards and the process of renewing passports is difficult.

"Our government should be aggressive in selling Malawi investment opportunities through online platforms such as government websites. Unfortunately, when you visit such sites they don't provide all the necessary information," said one of the speakers.

Dr Chakwera said his government is doing everything possible to ensure a conducive environment prevails for investment and trade through different reforms.

"There's a need for collaborative efforts to overcome some of the problems. Malawians must take the lead to make their homeland a better place. My administration is ensuring that corruption is eradicated and we are addressing injustices and inequalities which are obstructing development," said Dr Chakwera.

In her remarks, the First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera thanked Malawians in the diaspora for their enthusiasm to help their country.

She said: "I urge all of you to support people back home through different approaches including supporting the girl-child to return to school."

Minister of Gender, Children and the Elderly, Patricia Kaliati, who was also in attendance, called on Malawians in the diaspora to coordinate their efforts and support people affected by floods and other challenges.

"You can do something for your country in collaboration with the government and make a difference. Currently, some Malawians need support in light of the recent devastating floods," said Kaliati.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, the Malawi leader had travelled to the Washington DC for meetings with the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, Chief Executive officer of the Millenium Challenge Corporation, Alice Albright, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and Samantha Power, administrator for USAID.