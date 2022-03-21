South Africa: TransUnion Data Breach Leaves 54 Million South Africans Exposed

analysis

International credit bureau TransUnion confirmed this morning that it has been the victim of a hack by a 'criminal third party' and will not be paying the extortion demand that was received.

Criminal hacking group N4aughtysecTU, allegedly based in Brazil, has claimed responsibility, alleging that it has accessed the personal information of 54 million consumers, amounting to roughly 4 terabytes of data. TransUnion says the hacking group obtained access via misuse of an authorised client's credentials and the relevant account has been suspended. United Nations data currently peg the South African population at 60.6 million people.

An off-the-record source told Daily Maverick that TransUnion believes the 54 million records relate to a 2017 data incident unrelated to TransUnion.

The global consumer credit bureau says it will be offering "impacted consumers" an annual subscription to its identity protection product, TrueIdentity, free of charge, at a cost to it of R499 per person. If all 54 million hacked accounts receive this protection, the cost will be a staggering R27-billion for the company. Weirdly, the alleged extortion demand has been reported in various media at between R223-million and R225-million.

The breach affects all South Africans who have taken on credit agreements, regardless of...