South Africa: TransUnion Data Breach Leaves 54 Million South Africans Exposed

19 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neesa Moodley

International credit bureau TransUnion confirmed this morning that it has been the victim of a hack by a 'criminal third party' and will not be paying the extortion demand that was received.

Criminal hacking group N4aughtysecTU, allegedly based in Brazil, has claimed responsibility, alleging that it has accessed the personal information of 54 million consumers, amounting to roughly 4 terabytes of data. TransUnion says the hacking group obtained access via misuse of an authorised client's credentials and the relevant account has been suspended. United Nations data currently peg the South African population at 60.6 million people.

An off-the-record source told Daily Maverick that TransUnion believes the 54 million records relate to a 2017 data incident unrelated to TransUnion.

The global consumer credit bureau says it will be offering "impacted consumers" an annual subscription to its identity protection product, TrueIdentity, free of charge, at a cost to it of R499 per person. If all 54 million hacked accounts receive this protection, the cost will be a staggering R27-billion for the company. Weirdly, the alleged extortion demand has been reported in various media at between R223-million and R225-million.

The breach affects all South Africans who have taken on credit agreements, regardless of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X