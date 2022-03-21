Egypt: Military Academy Partakes in Marathon in Support of Autistic Children

19 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Military Academy on Saturday 19/03/2022 took part in a marathon in support of autistic children.

The marathon, organized by the Ebny for Special Needs and Autism Association, comes as part of the Armed Forces' supportive role towards civil society organizations.

Director of the academy Major General Ashraf Salem and teaching staff participated in the event, along with citizens and autistic children.

The marathon falls within the framework of strong ties between the Armed Forces and all social strata.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X