Egypt: Military Academy Partakes in Marathon in Support of Autistic Children

The Military Academy on Saturday 19/03/2022 took part in a marathon in support of autistic children.

The marathon, organized by the Ebny for Special Needs and Autism Association, comes as part of the Armed Forces' supportive role towards civil society organizations.

Director of the academy Major General Ashraf Salem and teaching staff participated in the event, along with citizens and autistic children.

The marathon falls within the framework of strong ties between the Armed Forces and all social strata.