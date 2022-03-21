South Africa: Why the National Prosecuting Authority is Misfiring on High-Profile Corruption Cases

analysis

Despite hopes being raised by the proceedings of the State Capture inquiry and the change of NPA leadership, South Africa is still not seeing the progress many expected.

Research released this week by the Africa Criminal Justice Reform (ACJR) unit at the University of the Western Cape shows that the number of corruption convictions against government officials has significantly declined in recent years.

For the 2020/21 financial year, the relevant conviction figures more than halved from where they were in 2016/17.

This slump seems to fly in the face of assurances from government leaders and law enforcement agencies that corruption is being taken more seriously than ever before. As ACJR researcher Professor Lukas Muntingh says: "The evidence simply does not support claims of a particular focus on corruption."

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is misleading to make this conclusion only on the basis of conviction numbers, and points to the impact of Covid-19, which has resulted in fewer cases being finalised.

"This is not an indication that the NPA has not prioritised these matters. A lot of work has taken place over the previous three years to enhance capacity and skills, and the fight against corruption has become...