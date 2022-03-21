Nigeria/Ghana: ... Ghana No Longer a Threat for Nigeria, Says Chukwu

Abuja — Former Captain and Coach of the national team, Christian Chukwu, has tipped the Super Eagles to edge perennial rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana the World Cup 2022 play-off fixtures scheduled for Kumasi and Abuja on March 25 and 29 respectively.

Chukwu, who led Nigeria to her maiden Africa Cup of Nations triumph at home in 1980, delivered his verdict last night in an exclusive chat with THISDAY.

The 70-year-old legend charged the Eagles to throw overboard history which is in favour of Ghana to always beat Nigeria, given the edge held by the Black Stars from past encounters.

"We have nothing to fear because the time of Ghana beating us belongs to the past. There is no more tradition that says the Black Stars must now beat us. In fact, we have a very good team of young boys, who want to make names. They should be motivated to get the result that will secure them the World Cup ticket because it is the highest competition you can think of in the world. And that is why I am confident that Ghana cannot beat us," Chukwu boasted.

The former national coach also gave his honest assessment on the antics of Ghana Football Association, which has failed to release to the public the squad list ahead of the first fixture that holds at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in four days away.

Chukwu lashed the Ghanaians, saying their mind game is only a show for the media. "Well, whether they release the team list or not is not our business. It is for the media anyway. But for us, we are prepared for anybody. I don't know why they are hiding their list, when they will eventually announce it. The delay in keeping the team list is not a strategy".

The national football hero described Ghana vs Nigeria as a big rivalry in football, saying the West African nation has been Nigeria's rival for ages.

"There was a time they were trouncing us. They once beat us 7-0 during the time of Kwame Nkrumah. But we took over when our football started growing. So, now Ghana is under us and we have to beat them to the World Cup ticket," Chukwu declared.