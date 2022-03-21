Nigeria: University Technology Staff Begins Strike Over 2009 Agreement With Govt

Abuja — The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has directed its members to commence a two weeks warning strike with effect from today.

The association said the strike was because of the failure of the federal government to implement the 2009 agreement.

Consequently, the association directed its members to shut down all laboratories, workshops, studios and farms for the period of the warning strike.

NAAT said it took the decision after a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting where 97.8 per cent of its branches voted in favour of a strike.

It accused the government of failing to honour the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with its members despite series of letters written to the government with no response.

In a statement signed by NAAT President, Mr. Ibeji Nwokoma, the association directed its members in all the branches to commence the two weeks warning strike which would end on April 5.

In a letter addressed to its branches and signed by its General Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, NAAT stated: "Arising from the resolution of the emergency virtual NEC meeting held today Thursday, March 17, 2022, and based on the results of referendum where 47 branches participated.

"Forty-six branches voted in support while one branch voted against NAAT embarking on a two-week warning strike.

"These figures represent 97.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively. After the meeting, five branches forwarded their results through other electronic means due to their inability to join the virtual NEC meeting as a result of technical hitches. However, the result shows that four branches voted in favour of a strike while one voted against it.

"In view of the above, NEC in-session resolved and direct that all members of NAAT to proceed on a two-week warning strike effective midnight of Monday, 21st March, 2022, due to the failure of federal government to address NAAT grievances as contained in her letter earlier sent to FG on 14 days ultimatum dated 25th February, 2022.

"During this period, all laboratories, workshops, studios and Research Centres shall remain closed, while farm and field work activities shall be suspended.

"In the meantime, branches are also directed to hold Congresses on Monday, 21st March, 2022, in the morning to declare the commencement of the warning strike in their respective branches.

"Furthermore, branches are directed to constitute monitoring teams to ensure compliance and enforcement of the warning strike."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, worried by the incessant strike actions of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and its attendant consequence on the academic calendars, the Actionaid Nigeria an International non-governmental organisation (NGO) has called on the federal government to promptly implement all contents of the federal government's agreement with ASUU.

It also urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on education to rebuild it and ensure that the children of the poor get quality education.

This was contained in a communique issued by the Actionaid Nigeria Board of Trust meeting and signed by its Country Director, Ene Obi, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday.

ASUU had on Monday 14 February, 2022, embarked on industrial action to press home their demands from the federal government. Consequently, the federal government held a meeting with ASUU but could not reach an agreement on some of issues raised and the strike was extended for another two months.

Commenting on insecurity in the country, the NGO explained that there was an urgent need to amend the constitution to allow for states to set up their various police outfits by taking the police off the exclusive legislative list and including same in the concurrent list.

"ActionAid Nigeria Board of Trustees reiterates that cracking the nation's current security challenges also requires increasing the manpower and welfare of all security agencies and equipping them with modern combat equipment, skills, and training," it stated.