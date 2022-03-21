Nigeria: 2023 - Don't Field Mediocres for Senate, Group Urges Ekiti APC

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An All Progressives Congress(APC) inclined group under known as Ekiti -Oke Progressive Allies (EPA), has warned that the party stands the chance of losing Ekiti

North Senatorial race in 2023, if those it described as mediocres and unpopular candidate are fielded for the race.

EPA Coordinator, Mr. Tunde Babalola, said this in Oye Ekiti, headquarters of Oye Local Government, yesterday while addressing the pressmen on the coming Senatorial race, he said would be a fierce battle between the ruling APC and the PDP.

Babalola said the APC, having found itself in a precarious situation due to nosedived popularity caused by disappointing performance of the current occupant of the seat, must micro zones the ticket to Oye LG and adopts Senator Arise, who parades enviable records of exemplary representation to guarantee victory for the party.

Warning the party not to gamble with the ticket, Babalola said the APC would be convinced that Senator Arise stands a bright chance of winning , having a deep retrospect of his superlative performance as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation between 2007 and 2011.

The group added that the fact that Senator Arise fought virulently for the establishment of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, with two campuses created at both Oye and Ikole Ekiti, would be a good selling point for APC in the coming election.

Babalola said: "We have ruminated deeply on how our party, APC can overcome the coming onslaught occasioned by the disappointing representation we are getting and the level of despondency it has brought to our people and realised that the party can get the best recovery, by fielding Senator Arise.

"Within four years he was in the Senate, he succeeded through deft political moves and networks in etching his name in gold by working hard for the establishment of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti in Ekiti North Senatorial district.

"This was besides the series of empowerment programmes he initiated that benefited the widows, youth groups, elderly people and other vulnerables to give them solace and buffer to survive economic crunch and hardship.

"Today, FUOYE has become a pride of Ekiti and one of the best employers of labour that has succeeded in radicalising the local economy of Oye and Ikole Ekiti. FUOYE's influences are also resonating relief in other adjoining communities like Itapa and Ayegbaju Ekiti.

"Except the APC is deluding itself, the party's popularity is now at the lowest ebb in Ekiti North. The people were already disillusioned with the lacklustre representation they are getting from the current occupant of the seat and the best way to escape the dungeon of defeat is to

field a popular candidate like Senator Arise".

Babalola stated that Senator Arise with wide networks and strong personality would be a veritable and staunch ranking Senator that can contest for principal positions at the Senate.

The group's leader said the coming election offers veritable platform for the representatives of the progressive party from Ekiti to compete for viable and well- placed principal position, adding that only a strong character, with magnetic national appeal like Senator Arise can be considered for such.

Analysing the trajectory of National Assembly representation in Ekiti North, Babalola, posited that the time is ripe for Oye Council to be accorded a second chance at the Senate, as done to representatives from Ido/Osi and Moba local governments.

"A copious deconstruction of the past and present representations under progressive party accentuated the fact that Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi from Ido/Osi Local Government, and the late Senator James Kolawole from Moba Local government were given a second chance to recontest for Senate.

"Taking cognisance of the foregoing, it would only be fair, just and apposite, for the leadership of APC to micro zone the ticket to Oye Local government and unanimously adopt Senator Arise to fly the party's flag and do Ekiti proud, the way he did in the past", the group advised.