Tanzania: Use Simple Language, Journalists Urged

JOURNALISTS have been challenged to use simple language when covering science-related topics.

The Acting Director of Knowledge Management at the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) Dr Philbert Luhunga emphasised on the need of journalists to use simple language when writing science-related topics to maintain accuracy and transparency.

"A lot of researches have been done in country that have good results and the results are not reaching the public because they are written in more scientific language and published in international publications," said Dr Luhunga at a one-week media training held here last week.

According to Dr Luhunga, journalists should use simple language because they act as a sort of translators between the scientific community and the public at large by reporting on what is important, clarifying what is unclear, asking the right questions, and looking for the right answers.

"If such stories are written in the simplest of languages, they'll certainly reach to the targeted audience," the researcher explained.

He added that traditionally, journalism was concerned with the reporting of new or fresh information on matters of public interest, relayed accurately, speedily and impartially.

However, the news industry requires editors to switch from one story to the next at a rapid pace, depending on the issues of the day.

"In the scientific community, the most 'newsworthy' events arise after research findings are repeatedly validated through independent replication," he added.

On his part a Principal Research Officer Dr Bakari Msangi challenged fellow researchers to write short findings and publications which were reader-friendly.

"A great deal of Tanzanians is engrossed with other issues, therefore it is important to write such papers in a language that resonates well with them," he said.

The week-long Media training which also featured a two-day field visit drew journalists from Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Tanga regions, courtesy of COSTECH and the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA).

It aimed at furnishing the media practitioners with the required skills in reporting and covering about science related topics.