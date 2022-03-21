Tanzania: Govt Commits to Turn Co-Ops Into Profitable Entities

MINISTER for Agriculture, Mr Hussein Bashe has underscored the need for the country to have cooperative societies which are commercial oriented and can compete effectively in business.

Speaking to leaders of cooperative union, Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOS) and Agricultural Marketing Co-operative Societies (AMCOS) on how they can transform the industry including establishing the National Co-operative Bank Plc (NCBT)the minister also urged them to change their mind set if they want to remain in the sector.

"I am ready to support those cooperatives which are business oriented so that they can be in a better position to transform the lives of farmers," he said.

He said managers should be innovative and come up with ideas that will make their members benefit such as establishing companies and finding markets for their produce.

He further noted that processes are underway by the government to establish the bank in which CRDB Bank will be minority shareholder. "A total of 3.3bn/- capital has been so far raised out of 15bn/- needed as capital."

Mr Bashe said the bank is meant to serve the cooperatives at the lowest interest rates whereby farmers will be shareholders with eligibility to get dividend every year.

The minister said agriculture is the largest private sector in the country, thus it must generate huge profit that will also benefit members through dividends.

He said it is high time managers of the cooperatives changed and operated commercially by convincing members to focus on at least four high value crops to be cultivated in one season and exported so that they can generate huge profit instead of depending only on single crop.

Mr Bashe added that changes in the industry must start with the members by changing their mindset towards cooperatives. They should understand that cooperatives are not for services but commercial purposes.

Earlier, Registrar of Cooperatives Union, Dr Benson Ndiege said that the focus is to see how best the members can invest for profit and economic empowerment.

"To choose the best investment avenue is key, cooperatives have to opt for national cooperative bank in which they will get loans at a low interest rate and at the same time get profit" said Dr