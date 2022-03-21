Tanzania: 218 Water Projects to Be Executed Under IMF Relief Package

THE government has allocated 139bn/- out of the 1.3trl/- rapid credit facility disbursed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to implement 218 water projects across the country.

This was said in Dar es Salaam on Friday night by the Minister for Water, Mr Jumaa Aweso, during an event organized to celebrate one year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan in office.

According to the minister, between 400m/- and 500/- will be used to undertake water projects in all constituencies across the country.

Mr Aweso added that out of the funds 17bn/- will be used to procure water well drilling machines to curb shortage of the precious liquid.

"Tanzania is endowed with vast water resources amounting to 126 billion cubic metres out of which 105 billion cubic metres are on surface while the remaining 21 billion cubic metres are underground," the minister explained during the televised event.

In another development, Mr Aweso told the gathering at the event that President Samia has approved construction of Kidunda dam in Morogoro. The dam will be used as a water source for Dar es Salaam and Coast regions in addition to Ruvu River.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dar es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA), Eng. Cyprian Luhemeja, said upon completion of the Kidunda dam it will have the capacity to amass 196 trillion litres of water.

"The amount of water to be amassed at Kidunda dam will be enough to supply water to nine million people served by DAWASA for 33 years. The project will be completed in three years," the DAWASA chief said during the occasion.

Meanwhile, the government has allocated 30bn/- for construction of secondary schools for girls in 10 regions.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Gerald Mweri, said during the occasion which was attended by government ministers, heads of public institutions, district commissioners and ordinary citizens.

The Deputy PS noted further that the government aims at constructing a total of 26 schools for girls countrywide.

Mr Mweri stated on the other hand that the 6th phase government has employed 6,949 teachers for science subjects who were assigned to over 100 secondary schools which had a shortage of teachers for science subjects.