Tanzania: Bunge Committee Happy With Judicial Reforms

THE Parliamentary Standing Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs has praised the Judiciary of Tanzania for successful implementation of six Integrated Justice Centres (IJC) construction projects in five regions.

They said the facilities will enhance citizen's access to justice.

Members of the Committee comprising Members of Parliament (MPs) and Deputy Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Mr Geofrey Pinda, applauded the judiciary over the weekend after visiting one of the six IJCs project in Arusha during the visit to inspect various judicial activities.

One of the Committee member, Ms Khadija Shaaban, who is a lawmaker representing People with Special Needs from Dodoma commended the Judiciary for innovations in justice delivery that meet international standards.

"I must say that these buildings are indeed fantastic and I think the Judiciary should be a good example to be emulated by other government institutions such as President's Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG)," she said.

The MP added that other government institutions should build such kind of structures to enable the citizens to access a wide range of services under one roof, thus enabling them to save time and money.

Equally, another Committee member, Mr Abdullah Mwinyi, was of the firm views that the IJC Projects meet all international standards. "Let me admit that this court building has international standards from its appearance," he said.

When presenting before the Committee Members regarding the projects, the Chief Court Administrator, who accompanied the legislators' mission, Prof. Elisante Ole Gabriel, informed them that the country presently has six IJCs constructed in five regions.

"A building like this one (IJC-Arusha) which comprises of all court levels and key stakeholders are also in Dar es Salaam (Temeke and Kinondoni), Morogoro, Dodoma and Mwanza. These buildings consist of all court levels including Primary Court to Court of Appeal," he told the Committee members.

Prof. Ole Gabriel seized such opportunity on behalf of the Chief Justice of Tanzania, Prof. Ibrahim Juma, to thank the Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for facilitating the World Bank credit which funded the implementation of the projects.

He listed some of the advantages of IJCs as saving time and money. The Chief Court Administrator pointed out that the Judiciary was planning to construct 12 more IJCs across the country to enhance public access to justice.

On his part, Mr Pinda told the Committee members that by 2025, the Government intends to have District courts buildings in every District and Primary Court buildings in each Division, to make judicial services more accessible and affordable to the citizens.

The Acting Chairman of the Committee, Mr Emmanuel Mwakasaka, paid tribute to the good job the Judiciary of Tanzania was doing, in particular improving building infrastructures.

In his concluding remarks, Mr Mwakasaka said, "The Judiciary of Tanzania is doing a great job, since we began the tour, we have seen and noted that most of the construction projects run by the Judiciary are of high standards and they indeed show value for money."