Tanzania: Arusha Tech Impresses House Committee

A PARLIAMENTARY social services and Community Development Committee has expressed satisfaction on the ongoing implementation of development projects at the Arusha Technical College (ATC) to improve the learning facility.

Speaking here last week, Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament Kirumbe Ng'enda commended the ATC management for the notable progress on the ongoing construction of important facilities at the Arusha based college.

Mr Ng'enda who also chairs the committee noted that the projects were meant to improve the learning environment at the 44-year-college but also woo more students to the facility.

"We are very much impressed with what we've all seen here today, indeed ATC has done a great job in executing such projects," said the lawmaker.

The legislator, who was speaking during the parliamentary standing committee work tour at ATC challenged the college's management to make sure that the projects were completed on time.

The Arusha based college is currently implementing a number of projects including construction of a girls' hostel, a 12-month project which kicked off in July 2021 with its completion scheduled for October this year.

It is implemented through a Force Account payment method, through Arusha Technical College Production and Consulting Bureau (ATC-PCB).

The hostel which upon its completion will have a capacity of accommodating 428 students, is currently at 41 per cent.

ATC is also implementing another project in the form of Classrooms, Offices and Labs for the purpose of improving training services and staff working environment.

Dubbed the 'Ufundi Tower', the construction of the three-storey building started in January 27 this year after the Arusha based college received 1.7bn/- in the form of Covid-19 funds.

A whopping 6.8bn/- was initially earmarked for the construction of the state-of-the-art structure, courtesy of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

The project however stalled until the Covid-19 funds came to the rescue.

The Ufundi tower whose progress is now at 62 per cent will now cost 2.2bn/- and is expected to be completed in May this year.

The project is also implemented through a Force Account arrangement.