Tanzania: Parents Urged to Support Govt in Improving Education

CHAMWINO district parents in Dodoma region have been urged to stop discouraging their children from studying hard and in turn fail in their exams, a situation that is holding back the development of education in the district.

The call was made over the weekend by the District Sports Education Officer Nicholaus Achimpota on behalf of the District Commissioner while receiving 25 desks donated by the Institute of Rural Development and Planning (UWAMI) Women Union at Majeleko School in Chamwino.

"We have experienced this behavior here in Chamwino. The government has been taking measures to ensure provision of free education but some parents have been discouraging their children from studying hard... this will not be tolerated," he said.

Mr Achimpota hinted that some parents are not cooperative in making follow up on academic progress of their children.

"What has been surprising us is that some parents have been attending graduation ceremonies with new suits and cakes worth even 100,000/- but the same parents have refused to contribute only 1000/- for the internal examinations that aim at improving the academic performance of their children," he said.

Mr Achimpota stressed the importance on the parents and stakeholders to support the government's efforts in ensuring that students get quality education in conducive environment.

"What UWAM offers to this school should be emulated by parents and other stakeholders. We need to join hands with government to improve the quality of the education," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, school headteacher Magina Magendo said the school was facing various challenges including shortage of teachers, old infrastructure such as classrooms, teachers' houses, and shortage of 100 student desks.

"We don't have a photocopy machine, printer or computer. The village government has done a lot to ensure those challenges are tackled by asking each household to contribute 10,000/- and gravel but we need more assistance to address them," she noted.

IRDP Head of the Legal department and chairperson of UWAMI, Aisha Mjegere said they have been helping people living in vulnerable situations, but have now decided to provide the desks to the school to help students study in conducive environment.

"Previously we used to donate for the patients in hospitals and widows, but this year we have decided to support rural areas to embrace the institute (IRDP)'s vision of transforming the rural development communities," she said.

However, she said doing so would be a catalyst for the people of the village to support the efforts that will stimulate the students in the school to study hard and ultimately achieve their goals.