Tanzania: Tz Invites Investors in Agriculture

THE government has invited investors in agriculture sector so as to increase value chain of produce and enhance nutrition and boost Gross Domestic Produc (GDP).

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs) Ambassador Pindi Chana extended the invitation during her talks with the World Food Programme (WFP) Representative in the country, Ms Sarah Gibson and the Agency's Regional Director for Southern Africa Dr Manghestab Haile.

She said the government is ready to improve health services and prevent malnutrition.

"Tanzania is the best place for food production, we have been producing sufficient food and ...we have been an example within the East African Community and Southern African Development Community" said Ms Chana.

The minister also explained that they have agreed to cooperate in disaster issues to avoid deaths, damage to property and infrastructure.

She noted that they also agreed to improve agricultural practices to correspond to current technological changes and ensure proper use of agricultural inputs.

"In the discussion, we have discussed the issue of agriculture such as the use of modern tools and engage more youth in food production and improve value chain,"

In another development, Ambassador Chana informed that the government has prioritized agriculture in the next budget, pledging to work together with WFP especially in improving food production.

The Director of WFP for Southern Africa, Dr Manghestab Haile vowed to cooperate with the government.

For her part, the Representative of WFP in Tanzania, Ms Sarah Gibson commended the government as it has been at the forefront of ensuring the nation has enough and quality food, emphasizing on the need to strengthen relations between the two.