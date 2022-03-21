Liberian Sprinter Ebony Morrison Misses Out On Women 60m Indoor Final

Monrovia — Liberia female Sprinter Ebony Morrison missed out on a spot in the women's 60-metre hurdles final on Saturday as she finished 4th in the semi-final of the Indoor Championships in Serbia.

The Liberian female runner also broke her national record two times on Day- two of the World Indoor Championships in Serbia after clocking 8.07 in the semifinals.

Ebony clocked 8.09 seconds in the heats to book her place in the Semifinal.

Morrison has however been listed as the best performing female African hurdler as she finished the competition 13th in the overall rankings.

The young track and field star Ebony Morrison also in 2021 as Liberia's lone female representative at the Tokyo Games missed out on a spot in the women's 100-metre hurdles final when she finished sixth in the third semi-final.

Ebony meanwhile smashed herself a personal national record and a World Championship qualification time by clocking 12.74 seconds, 0.24 seconds faster than her previous time.

Ebony will again have the opportunity to represent Liberia at another global event, the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships slated for July 14-24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, United States. The championship was originally scheduled for August 6-15, 2021, but was postponed due to the 2020 Summer Olympics that was pushed to 2021 dua e to the COVID-19 pandemic.