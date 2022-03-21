Egypt: Transport Min. Witnesses Signing of 2 MOU With Ad Ports Group

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir witnessed the signing of two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between his ministry and the AD Ports Group, on the fringe of the International Maritime Transport and Logistics (MARLOG 11) Conference that kicked off in Alexandria on Sunday.

The first MoU provides for the management and operation of a multipurpose terminal at Ain Sokhna port, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

This deal comes within the framework of the Transport Ministry's project for completing the development of the Ain Sokhna port to serve trade traffic between South and East Asia, South and West Europe and North Africa, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the second MoU is related to activating the transport of goods and individuals and establishing a river port in Minya Governorate, in preparation for building a silo to store and export sugar via Damietta port, the statement read.

Wazir also saw the inking of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Arab Academy for Science, technology and Maritime Transport and the Alexandria Port Authority on cooperation in training programs, the statement noted.

Those agreements come as part of the Transport Ministry's plan for luring global operators to manage and operate multi-purpose stations in Egyptian sea and river ports, the statement concluded.