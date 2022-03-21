Uganda: Sisi - Egypt Keen On Boosting Ties With Uganda in Various Fields

20 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi praised Sunday the strong ties binding Egypt and Uganda, reiterating Cairo's eagerness to continue boosting its relations with the African country in various fields.

Sisi's comments came during his reception to Commander of the Ugandan Land Forces Muhoozi Museveni with the presence of Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki.

Sisi asked Museveni to convey his greetings to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and highlighted the great cooperation potentials that Cairo, Kampala and other Nile Basin countries enjoy, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The president welcomed the efforts of military cooperation between the two countries, especially in the Ugandan participation in the training courses, organized by the Egyptian Defense Ministry.

For his side, Museveni conveyed the greetings of the Ugandan president to Sisi, and hailed the deep-historic ties between the two countries at all domains, especially the military ones.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X