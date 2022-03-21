Uganda: Sisi - Egypt Keen On Boosting Ties With Uganda in Various Fields

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi praised Sunday the strong ties binding Egypt and Uganda, reiterating Cairo's eagerness to continue boosting its relations with the African country in various fields.

Sisi's comments came during his reception to Commander of the Ugandan Land Forces Muhoozi Museveni with the presence of Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki.

Sisi asked Museveni to convey his greetings to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and highlighted the great cooperation potentials that Cairo, Kampala and other Nile Basin countries enjoy, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The president welcomed the efforts of military cooperation between the two countries, especially in the Ugandan participation in the training courses, organized by the Egyptian Defense Ministry.

For his side, Museveni conveyed the greetings of the Ugandan president to Sisi, and hailed the deep-historic ties between the two countries at all domains, especially the military ones.