Malawi: Egypt Delivers Aid Shipment to Malawi Over Hurricane Anna

Egypt delivered on Sunday an aid shipment to Malawi to support the southeastern African country to withstand the ramifications of the Hurricane Anna.

Egypt's ambassador in Lilongwe Mohamed Sherif delivered the aid shipment to Malawi's health minister Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda.

Addressing the audience at the Lilongwe International Airport, Sherif reiterated the strong ties between Egypt and Malawi.

For her part, the health minister thanked Egypt for the aid assistance, which included medicines and medical supplies.