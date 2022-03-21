Mauritius: Tristan Bréville, Founder and Director of the Museum of Photography, Passes Away At the Age of 76

press release

The Founder and Director of the Museum of Photography, Mr Tristan Bréville, passed away, on Saturday 19 March 2022 at the age of 76. He breathed his last at Victoria Hospital in Candos and his funeral services were held this morning, at Notre Dame de la Mer Church, in Albion.

Several artists attended the funeral service and paid their last respects to Mr Bréville. The funeral procession left the Church for the Crematorium of Trois-Mamelles Cemetery, in Hollyrood.

The sanitary protocol of the COVID-19 of 50 persons was maintained during the funeral service which was officiated by the Priest of St. Saviour's Parish in Bambous, Mr Jean Max Coowar.

Late Tristan Bréville was a great amateur of photography. In 1966, he founded the Museum of Photography at the Rue du Vieux Conseil in Port-Louis. He was also a leading figure in the memory and heritage of Mauritius and was considered to be the last of the photographic collectors. The Museum of Photography serves as a great place of beautiful collection of cameras and photos dating back to 1839.

In 2017, Mr Tristan Bréville was awarded the order "Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres ", in France, which is one of the four ministerial orders of the French Republic. He was also very involved in social work as well as in the advancement and recognition of arts and culture of the island.

The Government Information Service offers its sincere condolences to the bereaved family.