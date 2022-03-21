Tanzania: Dar's Pro Poor Cancer Hospital in Offing

CONSTRUCTION of a state-of the-art specialized cancer hospital in Dar es Salaam is expected to kick-off next month whereby 35 percent of patients will be those proved to be unable to afford medical treatment cost.

While some will be treated under exemption policy, remaining 65 per cent will be treated for cancer under various recognised health insurance schemes, according to the project manager from the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF), Dr Harrison Chuwa.

Facility will be constructed under Tanzania Comprehensive Cancer Project (TCCP), a private-public collaborative project funded by two development organisations.

Officiating a one-day seminar to equip journalists with skills to report various cancer related issues held in Dar es Salaam recently, Dr Chuwa said the facility will be built under TCCP, thanks to the funds from the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) and French Development Agency (AFD).

Elaborating more about the project which is being implemented in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza regions, Dr Chuwa said the initiative aims at addressing challenges throughout the continuum of cancer care by "implementing an innovative public-private partnership...strengthening and expanding quality, access and capacity of cancer care services in the country."

He added that the project has four major objectives focusing on improving and expanding existing oncology infrastructure, capacity building to staff, community cancer awareness as well as developing joint research agenda and partnership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sustainable Development NCDs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the project is expected to benefit approximately 1.7 million people in 100 health facilities located in Mwanza and Dar es Salaam.

According to the AKF representative, project permits has already been issued by Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC) and the National Environmental Management and Conservation Council (NEMC).

He added that the foundation stone for the 18-month project will be laid next month and he was optimistic that by December next year, the first patient would start treatment. According to Dr Chuwa, the hospital will be able to serve 150 patients a day.

The hospital is expected to start soon as Dr Caroline Swai said cancer cases are on the rising in Tanzania, calling for Tanzanians to change their life style by avoiding taking excessive alcohol, smoking, eating balanced diet as well as practicing safe sex.

According to the specialist, cervical cancer is on top of the list of deadly cancers to women as of the year 2020, a total of 10,241 new cases were recorded.

Aga Khan Health Services Tanzania (AKHST) is leading the project with other collaborators namely Ocean Road Cancer Insititute (ORCI), Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Bugando Medical Centre (BMC), President's Office Regional and Local Government (PO-RALG) and Ministry of Health.