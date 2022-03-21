South Africa: Police Detectives Initiate Probe After Six People Are Killed in Khayelitsha

20 March 2022
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

Crime scene experts are still scouring a scene in the Enkanini Informal settlement, Khayelitsha, where six people were shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

Reports from the scene indicate that three unknown gunmen fired shots randomly at the victims in Lindela Road in the Enkanini informal settlement at approximately 16:10.

After being alerted to the shooting incident, police arrived and found the bodies of the five victims strewn across two scenes that are 200 metres apart. A sixth person died on arrival at a medical facility. The yet to be identified victims, comprising of two women and four men are estimated the ages of 22 and 27.

Police have opened murder cases that are investigated by organised crime detectives.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X