South Africa: Police Detectives Initiate Probe After Six People Are Killed in Khayelitsha

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

Crime scene experts are still scouring a scene in the Enkanini Informal settlement, Khayelitsha, where six people were shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

Reports from the scene indicate that three unknown gunmen fired shots randomly at the victims in Lindela Road in the Enkanini informal settlement at approximately 16:10.

After being alerted to the shooting incident, police arrived and found the bodies of the five victims strewn across two scenes that are 200 metres apart. A sixth person died on arrival at a medical facility. The yet to be identified victims, comprising of two women and four men are estimated the ages of 22 and 27.

Police have opened murder cases that are investigated by organised crime detectives.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111