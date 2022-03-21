Liberia: Police Detain 43-Year-Old Man for Alleged Sodomy

The Liberia National Police have arrested and jailed 43 years old Sando Jones for allegedly sodomizing 6- and 13-years old boys respectively in Kpelleh town community, Sinkor.

The incident occurred last Thursday, March 10, 2022, when a man identified as Emmanuel Barcon commonly known as "CDC", spotted Suspect Jones thru the window at midnight with the two minors lying naked in bed.

According to Emmanuel, right after he saw the suspect with the minors in bed, he immediately alerted the community, but claims after people gathered in front of his house to see what was happening, Suspect Jones denied sexually abusing the two kids.

"When I and Chris were sleeping, he urinated on his clothes and that is how I asked him to take it off, but I didn't do anything to him." He maintains.

Additionally, the mother of the child got concerned about the information and she called the police but says the police told her there's nothing they can do until the victim is taken to hospital for examination.

Predicated on the situation, the police invited the Gander Task Force and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a checkup along with his mother.

"When the checkup was completed, it confirmed that my 6 years old son's anus was penetrated", the child's mother reveals.

Meanwhile, when the victim was asked what happened, he reportedly narrated that Suspect Jones took off his clothes and penetrated his anus, using his (Jones') fingers.

Based on medical report, Suspect Sanoe Jones was arrested by the Liberia National Police and placed in custody, awaiting trial.

Additionally, right after the incident leading to the arrest of Jones, the mother of the second victim, explained that when she heard the information the next morning, she immediately called her son to ask him if Uncle Sanoe attempted doing the same thing to him since the child usually slept at his place.

According to the mother, who refused to be identified, the child denied but she insisted they go to the hospital for checkup. "When we did the checkup, the result was positive and the doctor told me that he was tempered with more than once." She reveals.

Information from the community says this has been Suspect Jones' habit. "He even attempted doing the same act to some children in the community", one resident adds.

However, the leadership for the community told the New Dawn they are waiting for outcome of Police investigation with anticipation that the law will take its course.

At the same time cautions residents of Kpelleh town community to stop pointing fingers at the victims, because it will bring about stigmatization.