Liberia: EPA Averts Danger

The Government of Liberia through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with support from national security apparatus has averted an imminent danger at the Port of Buchanan by repatriating a consignment of 293 bags of contaminated ammonium nitrate to Turkey, its origin.

It can be recalled that on March 6, 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) alerted the various national security apparatus about the presence of a mixture of AMMONIUM NITRATE and Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) at the port of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County on board vessel EKMEN.

According to an EPA release, the alert was made based on confirmation notice the EPA received from Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) following communication sent from the Executive Director Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh after receiving cogent reports from the Agency's field offices that a vessel docked at the port contained hazardous waste.

The EPA alarmed that the mixture of the substances was very hazardous to human health and also posed great risk to the environment and needed the swift intervention of all relevant security apparatus.

"Today, the EPA is happy to announce that after weeks of tireless engagements, the Ship MV EKMEN was escorted out of Liberian territorial waters. At departure time (18:00 hrs), the Ship contained 293 bags of contaminated ammonium nitrate. This rejected consignment is being repatriated to the country of origin, Turkey.

The EPA expresses its appreciation to the Coast Guard of the Armed Forces of Liberia for ensuring that the vessel left Liberia's waters and is now headed to the next Port of Call in Abidjan," the release said.

Liberia being a party to the Basel Convention and European Union (EC) regulations 1013/2006 and 1418/2007 as amended by Regulation (EC) 733/2014 and remains obligated to ensure all enforcement.