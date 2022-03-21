Liberia: LP Issues Citation for Special National Convention

The opposition Liberty Party (LP) has issued citation for a special national convention planned for April 23, 2022, to consider major decisions which would affect the party ahead of 2023.

The convention will see deliberations on the National Chairman's State of the Party Address, review the resolution reached for LP to not feature a Standard Bearer in 2023 Presidential and General Elections, in the light of the current status of the LP-ANC MOU and the CPP, determine actions and resolutions arising, and determine the Party's position as it relates to 2023 Presidential and General Elections and to make amendments to specific provisions of the Liberty Party Constitution.

In the citation signed by the national chairman of the party, Mr. Musa Hassan Bility, the special national convention is pursuant to Article VIII ( Sections 1, 2 and 3) of the Constitution of Liberty Party which provides that on the vote of two-thirds of the membership of the National Executive Committee(NEC) with official information to the Standard Bearer/Political Leader, the NEC may convene a Special National Convention for the reasons set forth in the said Article such as when there exists uncertainty or dispute in the party as to the direction of the party when the party loses a presidential election when the party loses two consecutive by-elections and there are issues in the party that cannot be resolved by the NEC.

The citation gave other reasons as Election of new national officers (with the exception of the Standard Bearer, who shall be elected by the National Convention, revision of the constitution and by-laws, the party's platform and issuance of guidelines to address such national circumstances or emergency as may be beyond the authority of the NEC.

"WHEREAS Article VIII, Section 2, of the Liberty Party (LP) Constitution provides that, the NEC, in collaboration with the Political Leader, shall appoint a Special National Convention Planning Committee which shall adopt the rules and procedures of the Special National Convention, to be approved by the NEC

"WHEREAS Article VIII, Section 3, of the Liberty Party (LP) Constitution provides that, the Standard Bearer/Political Leader or Chairperson, who called the Special National Convention, shall preside over the meeting; and

"WHEREAS it has now become necessary to bring certain matters before the constitutionally authorized body for resolution and approval, including making revisions to the Party's Constitution and Bylaws and resolving some uncertainties as to the direction of the Party that cannot be resolved by the NEC, and the position of Political Leader is now vacant as a result of suspension and removal from office of the former Political Leader, Sen. Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Musa Hassan Bility, National Chairman of Liberty Party, by the authority vested in me by the Party's Constitution, and upon approval by the National Executive Committee in line with the constitutional mandate, do hereby issue this Citation to a Special National Convention on April 23, 2022, for the following purposes: 1) To deliver and deliberate on the National Chairman's State of the Party Address; 2) To review the resolution reached for LP to not feature a Standard Bearer in 2023 Presidential and General Elections, in lights of the current status of the LP-ANC MOU and the CPP, determine actions and resolutions arising, and determine the Party's position as it relates to 2023 Presidential and General Elections; and 3) To make amendments to specific provisions of the Liberty Party Constitution," the Musa Hassan Bility-signed Citation stated emphatically.