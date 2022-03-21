Liberia: LAA Contracts NAS for Services At RIA

The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has awarded an exclusive ten-year ground handling management contract to the National Aviation Services to provide comprehensive ground handling services at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County, Liberia.

The contract covers passenger handling, ramp services and lost luggage handling for all airlines operating to and from the airport. These airlines include Air France - KLM, Ethiopian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Air Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya Airways, Royal Air Maroc and ASKY Airlines.

The Chairperson of the LAA board, Musa Shannon, says the partnership with NAS will greatly improve technical and professional capacities at the Roberts International Airport and allow the LAA to provide a world-class experience in airport services while taking a major step forward in the aviation industry.

NAS is currently the largest ground handler in Africa with presence in over 50 airports across the continent, including Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda, DRC, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Mozambique. Globally, the company operates in more than 60 airports across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Europe.

Their broader portfolio of services includes airport technologies, lounge management, meet and assist at airports as well as training.

Hassan El-Houry, Group CEO of NAS in response notes, "We are excited to be expanding our long-standing relationship with the Liberia Airports Authority and remain grateful for their continued trust in NAS. As a part of our operations in the country, we remain committed to enhancing and upgrading both systems and processes at the Roberts International Airport to bring it on par with international levels. We have also started investing in the required infrastructure, equipment and staff training to adhere to the highest standards of quality and service excellence."

With more than 10,000 employees, NAS serves over 100 customers including seven out of the world's top ten international airlines. NAS is one of the first ground handlers in the world to be IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certified and holds ISO, EMS, RA3 and OHSAS certifications.

"With our strong presence in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, most airlines are aware of the quality-of-service NAS offers as well as our focus on safety and security. We truly believe in the potential of the Liberian aviation industry and are keen to develop and grow it further in the coming years", El-Houry adds.