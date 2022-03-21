Kenya: Jumia Sellers to Offer Exciting Deals for Tech Week 2022

Nairobi — Jumia consumers are set to enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent on tech and electronic products during the Tech Week Campaign.

The deals will be from over 100 local and international vendors including Xiaomi, Samsung, and Tecno and will run from March 21 to April 3.

"The Tech week campaign is an opportunity for sellers to offer great discounts and reach millions of consumers across the country to grow their businesses. We urge consumers to take part in the sales campaign and buy or upgrade their tech gadgets," said Jumia Kenya CEO, Betty Mwangi.

Gadgets such as the phones and electronic categories dropped to 35 per cent of Gross Merchandise Value(GMV) in the fourth quarter of 2021 down from 40 per cent of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Notably, there was a consumer shift away from tech and electronics in favor of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) according to the Africa e-commerce index released by Jumia last year.

The report, done in partnership with UNCTAD, IFC, and Mastercard cited how the Covid-19 pandemic led to more demand for everyday-product categories and the impact of e-commerce on the African economy.

"I am happy that campaigns like Jumia tech week will help drive sales. My sales had dropped significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. I have also taken advantage of the new initiative launched through Jumia Express, that will enable customers to shop and get free delivery," said Jumia Seller Kenneth Mugwiria of KM Electronics Ltd.

To maximize the tech-sale, consumers should download the Jumia app on App store or Google Play Store to get access to the thousands of deals and 5 Million products on the Jumia platform.