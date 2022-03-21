Liberia: Kpogblen in Grand Bassa Gets Magisterial Court Status

Monrovia — The Plenary of the Honorable House of Representatives on Thursday, March 17 passed into law an Act establishing Kpogblen a Magisterial Court in the Republic of Liberia.

The House unanimously passed the Act declaring a Magisterial Area to Kpogblen, within Grand Bassa County following a motion proffered by Margibi County District #2 Representative Ivar Jones.

It can be recalled; Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative Thomas Goshua submitted the Kpogblen Magisterial Act to the House of Representatives on September 16, 2020.

According to Representative Goshua, the Act when passed into law will help to mitigate the soaring wave of injustices that have almost become normal due to the absence of legal authorities to which the over thirty-thousand (30,000) inhabitants can seek redress when aggrieved.

He said as a result of this precarious situation, a score of human and child rights abusers go with impunity, while those victims are left to face stigmatization throughout their lives; begging his colleagues to expeditiously respond to the situation by the timely passage of the bill hereto attached so as to restore law and order in the Kpogblen area.

Plenary's decision to pass the bill was triggered by a report from a Special Committee of the Kpogblen Magisterial Court, Chaired by Grand Bassa County District #1 Representative Hans M. Barchue.

During its report to Plenary, the Special Committee outlined the importance of the Magisterial Court; adding that the 'court' will not only enhance access to justice or to encourage citizens and residents of the area to use the judiciary system in seeking redress in legal matters, but will also reduce widespread criminality amongst the citizens and residents.

With this passage of the Kpogblen Magisterial Court Act brings to two pieces of legislations Rep. Goshua has submitted on the floor of the plenary to pass smoothly.

First the Lawmaker introduced the anti-drugs bill for amendment and it was passed and sent to Liberian Senate for concurrence.