Liberia: Pres. Weah's Senior Protocol Officer Indicted for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has reliable gathered, that the Grand Jury of Montserrado County has finally indicted President George Weah's Protocol Officer, Cleopatra Cummings, for allegedly attempting to kill Madam Grace Wah, teacher of the GIG International School with a razor blade.

This follows witnesses including victim Wah's appearance before the Grand Jury of Montserrado County where they provided evidence surrounding Madam Cummings' action.

Though prosecuting lawyers are tightlipped about the true bill from the Grand Jury of Montserrado County that led defendant Cleopatra Cummings' indictment, Criminal Court 'A' is expected to shortly issue an arrest order for the government Protocol Officer to come under the jurisdiction of the Court for prosecution.

She was reportedly indicted for aggravated assault and an attempt to commit murder.

Her indictment, according to our judicial correspondent, was triggered by Magistrate Patrick Tamba's March 8, legal conference with defense and prosecuting lawyers at the Gardnerville Magisterial Court.

During the proceeding, probable cause was established regarding President Weah's Protocol Officer's action against victim Wah consistent with Chapter 12, Section 12.3 of the Criminal Procedure of Liberia.