Liberia: Solway Mining Company to Build 500 Housing Units in Nimba County Ahead of Full Operation

Sanniquellie — The Management of Solway Mining Incorporated has disclosed plans for the construction of over 500 housing units in Sanniquellie, the capital of Nimba County ahead of its full operations in Liberia.

The Administrative Assistant of the Company, Bill Murphy said when he met with several persons who crops got affected as a result of the opening of roads to the company site in Zulowee, Nimba County, he assured owners of those crops that the company was willing and ready to pay for their damaged crops.

Addressing the press over the weekend in Sanniquellie, Mr. said the company has reached the plan and is about kick start the project and called on the citizens to ensure that there is transparency in the process to avoid illegal people benefiting from the project.

"I want to assure you that the company has begun the process of settlement of everybody who crops got destroyed by the company. It was not our intention but it was the only option," Mr. Murphy said.

"The company is here to work in the interest of Nimbaians and Liberians in general, and will not engage in anything that is not in the interest of citizens and the development of the County and Country."

Mr. Murphy assured Liberians that the Solway Mining Company is here to stay and is not intending to sell to any other company or individual, as it is being widely speculated in some quarters within Nimba County and the Country at large.

On behalf of the company's management, he lauded the government of President George Weah for the smooth working relationship during company's exploration phase in Nimba Country; terming the relationship as an evidence of the President's statement that Liberia is open for business and that Liberians will not be spectators in their own economy.

According to him, though the company is still ensuring the signing of its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) with the Government of Liberia, the company is expected to begin the construction of the 500 housing units which will be use by its employees when it begins full operation in the Country.

Responding to reports that the company is intending to leave the Country, he denied any information of the company departing Liberia; terming it as work of detractors that must not be taken seriously.

He said: "we want to assure you people that Solway has come to set example and make sure that Liberians benefit from their own resources and as such, there is no intention by the company to sell out to anyone or leave Liberia as being speculated."

When asked on reports that the company has redundant several of its contractors, he refuted the report and noted that the company, despite the completion of its exploration phase, will continue to pay off all of its contractors, as the Management works to ensure that it reach a Mineral Development Agreement with the Government of Liberia.

According to him, the only action of the company is that all of its contractors will have to stay home and be call by their respective supervisors when needed, as a way of reducing the huge spending on the provision of food and transportation for workers who normally go on the camp of the company.

He assured all current contractors of the company that the company is not intending to redundant any of its contractor as they push for the MDA, and that any plan to do so will be done by the Ministry of Labor and in line with the Labor Laws of Liberia, emphasizing that the Management of Solway Mining Incorporated don't intend to put any Liberian out of job.

Solway mining Inc. is a Liberian owned mining company that was given exploration license to do explore mounts Blie and Mount Delton in Nimba County. The company's CEO is a Liberian Business man call Alford B. Morgan who have several companies around Africa. The company has spent millions of dollars empowering young Liberian professionals and 78 percent of its employees are from the affected communities that host its operations.

The company is moving into its MDA stage now that will see over 2000 employment opportunities for Liberians. The vision of the company is to build a multimillion dollar steel processing plant right in Liberia, by using 30% of its raw materials for said purpose and shipping about 70% out of the country.

About National Aviation Services (NAS)

National Aviation Services (NAS) is the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Mining Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Established in 2003, NAS quickly transformed from a Kuwait based ground handling company into an emerging markets leader in the industry. NAS is present in over 60 airports across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, handling seven of the world's top 10 airlines and managing more than 55 airport lounges.

With an employee base of over 10,000 capable and experienced employees at the core of its worldwide network, NAS is committed to providing aviation services that benchmark to the best in the world.

The NAS portfolio of services includes ramp and passenger services, cargo management, engineering and line maintenance, airport technologies, fixed base operations, terminal management, aviation training, travel solutions, lounge management and meet-and-assist packages.

Affiliated with leading industry organizations, NAS follows international aviation standards with certifications from ISO, EMS, RA3 and OHSAS practices. NAS is one of the first ground handlers in the world to obtain the IATA's Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification illustrating the company's commitment to providing high quality services, with a focus on safety and security.