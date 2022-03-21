Tanzania: Samia to Inaugurate 18bn/ - Water Project

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is on Tuesday expected to inaugurate an 18bn/- water project at the Mlandizi-Mboga- Chalinze area in the Coast Region.

Making the revelation during a media briefing on Sunday, Coast Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Abubakari Kunenge, added that the inauguration is part of a series of events to mark the climax of the water week. Upon completion, it is anticipated to contribute 9.3 million cubic litres of water to the expected demand of 120,912 per day in the area.

He added: "The completion of the project involves laying of water pipes from Mlandizi (Upper Ruvu Water Treatment Plant) to Mboga Village in Chalinze which is around 59km and will help to ease water woes in Kibaha District Council and Bagamoyo District."

Explaining, Mr Kunenge not ed that a total of six water pumps will be installed at Chamakweza and Msoga Stations to enable fast supply of the liquid to various spots within the districts.

According to him, the project's execution is in line with the implementation of the Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) manifesto. Besides the launch, President Samia will also speak to the residents of Chalinze at an open ground near the Chalinze Police Station.

The RC extended recognition to the President honouring the Coast Region, stating that the Head of State would have chosen another region for the course, but instead decided to start with them.

"We promise to supervise the project so that it can benefit the people, who for a long time have faced water hardships in their area," he said.

He called upon members of the public in the respective areas to turn up in big numbers to support the President, saying it will be of much help in their families.

Mr Kungenge outlined some of the areas which will benefit from the project as industrial areas of Twyford, KEDA, leather factory, Vigwaza dry port, SAYONA Juice Factory, Kwala training station, Vigwaza weighing bridge among others.

The list included Mboga, Chamakweza, Chahua-Lukenge, Nelo, Ruvu darajani, Kidogozero, Mdaula-Ubenazomozi, Bwawani, Buyuni, Visezi, Vigwaza, Pingo, Pera, Bwilingu, Chalinze mjini, Chalinze and Msoga.

Highlighting tremendous achievements in water sector during the one year of President Samia, Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso said water accessibility in rural and urban areas will continue to increase through various projects aimed at ending its scarcity in the country.

The minister added that through the funding from the government, his ministry has improved water supply in rural area from 70.1 per cent to 72 .3 per cent and 84 per cent to 86 per cent urban areas.

He said that since she took over the office, President Samia has showed commitment to end water woes in the country by ensuring that the funds allocated for its development projects are released.

"The ministry was allocated 646bn/- for development budget for 2021/2022 budget ... we have so far received 480bn/- which is equivalent to 74 per cent and this is a great achievement compared to the previous 50 per cent we had," he said.

Minister Aweso said during her leadership, President Samia laid foundation stones for various water projects, citing the Mugango-Kiabakari-Butiama Water Supply Project worth 70bn/- and water treatment plant in Bunda worth 10.6bn/- as the major ones among others.

He further noted that President Samia out of 1.3tri/- provided by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as relief package to address the effects of Covid- 19 in the country, released 139bn/- for implementing various water projects showing a great improvement in the sector.