Tanzania: Govt - Improve Cargo Handling

WORKS and Transport Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa has tasked the newly inaugurated board of directors of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to work on 'unbearable' delays in handling containerized cargo vessels by Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS).

The vividly irritated minister used most of his address to the new board showing his dissatisfaction with the performance of the TICTS which has been contracted by the TPA as one of the institutions to handle cargo at the Dar es Salaam Port. "TPA contributes about 37 per cent of the revenues collected by the Tanzania Revenues Authority (TRA).

We have made appointments of the new members of the board with huge trust that you are going to raise the revenues. "The number of ships at the port has increased but they wait for so long at the Outer Anchorage before docking at the TICTS's berths for offloading cargo," Prof Mbarawa stated.

He said TICTS handles about 80 per cent of container ships coming to Dar es Salaam Port, and while berths at the TICTS are overwhelmed, those operated by the TPA remain idle.

"People out there unknowingly cast blame on TPA, they don't know that it is TICTS's fault," Prof Mbarawa stated.Explaining the magnitude of the problem, the minister said a report that he received showed that container ships destined to TICTS's berths spend over 20 days waiting while at the outer anchorage.

"In this era ships struggle to save fuel, they can't bear waiting for 30 days and use 30 tonnes of fuel, something which increases fuel costs," he argued.

He said the board has to effectively supervise the TICTS revisit the contract between the TPA and TICTS and see the way forward.

Prof Mbarawa said one of the reasons given by the TICTS over long delays was that several Shipping Lines opt for the TICTS.

However, he encountered such an argument, saying there was no ShippingLine that would prefer waiting for such a long period.

The concerns were earlier raised by Dar es Salaam Port stakeholders, particularly clearing and forwarding agents and transporters who expressed their sentiment over TICTS underperformance.

Prof Mbarawa further challenged the board to ensure the TPA's revenues increased from the current 800bn/- monthly to 1.1 tri/- by June this year.

Commenting, chairman of the board, Ambassador Ernest Mangu, who was recently appointed by the President Samia Suluhu Hassan, thanked the President for appointing him and assured the minister that his board will deliver up to the government's expectations. Amb Mangu appealed for enough cooperation from the TPA to the board to achieve the goals.

Earlier, TPA's Director General Eric Hamissi, also thanked President Samia for appointing board chairman, saying the authority stayed for three months without the board, hence hindering most activities.