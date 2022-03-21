Tanzania: MPs Applaud Mwinyi for Conserving Environment

PARLIAMENTARY Committee on Industry, Trade and Environment has commended President Hussein Mwinyi for prioritising environmental conservation, while executing various development projects in Zanzibar.

Speaking on behalf of the committee members, Chairperson Mr David Kihenzile said that, Zanzibar government has been implementing a number of schemes, but at the same time prioritised environmental conservation, climate change adaptation and mitigation measures professionally.

The message from the committee from the Mainland to Dr Mwinyi administration was delivered after the legislators ( both from Zanzibar and mainland) made a visit to some areas of Matemwe coastal village, North Unguja Region where they witnessed how climate change adaptation and mitigation measures were implemented along with development projects.

Mr Kihenzile said the office of the Isles First Vice President, which is responsible for environment conservation, has been doing good work to ensure projects undergo EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) with the aim of avoiding damaging the environment.

"We have not been able to visit many projects, but from the few we have toured the law makers are happy that the issue of environmental conservation and climate change have been considered, while implementing the multi-million development projects," the committee chairperson said.

Thanking the leaders in the Unguja North Region for their co-operation and educating people about the projects and environment conservation, he said the visit would enable them to share firsthand information on how the environment should be taken care of in any area, where projects are implemented.

The committee chairperson said more than 17bn/- was allocated for the five-year-'Climate Change Resilience Project', being implemented in five regions of Tanzania including one region in Zanzibar.

Deputy Minister- Office of the Vice President (Union and Environment) Mr Khamis Hamza Chilo, said the legislators' visit to the projects was aimed at strengthening the existing relations between Mainland and Zanzibar.

According to the Permanent Secretary- Office of the Zanzibar First Vice President Dr Omar Dadi Shajak, said the Climate Change Resilience Project included also purchasing six modern fishing boats to the Matemwe village residents to enhance their fishing activities, in attempts to divert their attention from cutting and selling trees for income.

He said the procurement contract was signed on 10th March this year, and delivery of the boats is expected at the end of this year, adding: "So that the people of Matemwe can earn a living without cutting trees and concentrate on the blue economy."

On her part, the Department of Environment Director, Ms Farhat Mbarouk said the aim of the project was also to help address climate change by restoring vegetation using an ecosystem approach, and providing education on agriculture that is resilient to the effects of climate change.

She said further that the Climate Change Resilience Project also includes capacity building to members of the community on alternative livelihoods without ruining the environment.

The Climate Change Resilience Project using the Rural Ecological Framework is funded by the International Environment Fund through the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and implemented and supervised by both governments though respective ministries responsible for the environment in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture; and Ministry of Blue Economy & Fisheries.