Rwanda: Rayon Vs Kiyovu - Four Things We Learnt From the Game

The Rwanda premier league game between Rayon Sports and Kiyovu lived up to expectation as fans witnessed an exciting encounter full of action.

Two superb goals by Abedi Bigirimana and Fred Muhozi in each half enabled Kiyovu maintain their lead at the top of the log as they moved to fifty points.

Times Sport examines four key things about the highly contested match

Rayon Sports still needs a number 9

The Blues created some decent goal scoring chances but they missed them all with Ugandan import Musa Essenu being the worst culprit.

Rayon's attack was very dull and Essenu's profligacy was glaring as broad day light. Should he have been clinical, the story will have been different as he had two great chances with goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi at his mercy but he ballooned the ball into the skies.

It is obvious that Rayon needs a finisher at the final end of the field.

Kiyovu is now a consistent team

The Green Baggies are a delight to watch, from goalkeeper to attack they looked very organized and they play as a unit.

They are also very dangerous with dead balls and it is one aspect they can use to win games even when the going gets tough. The free kick Abedi Bigirimana netted was sublime.

Kiyovu has been consistent this season unlike in previous years when they run out of steam.

Kevin Muhire is a midfield gem who needs support

Watching Muhire on Saturday was like watching Xavier Hernandez in his hey days at Barcelona.

You could easily see his quality and the fact that he is high above all the other midfielders on the field.

Muhire is a playmaker and it is about time his midfield partners comprising of Pierrot Kwizera and Blaise Nishimwe understand his style of play.

He moved into open spaces several times waiting for the ball but Nishimwe chose to do his own thing by just playing around with the ball in front of the back four.

Kiyovu's forward line is menacing

The league leaders are spoilt for choice in attack and they can play any system they want.

On Saturday, they played a front three with Emmanuel Okwi on the left, Bienvenue Mugenzi on the right and Abedi Bigirimana in the middle.

Later in the second half, they brought on Fred Muhozi for Amissi.

Their three men in attack looked very threatening as they were able to create chances and bombarded the Rayon Sports penalty box on countless occasions.

Fred Muhozi's superb injury time goal was a testament to the prowess of the Kiyovu front line.