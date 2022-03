Rwandan female cyclist Aline Uwera will compete in the 2022 Africa Road Championship in Egypt.

The event which begins on March 23 and ends on March 27 is a continental event which is expected to attract cyclists across Africa who will vie for laurels.

Uwera, who features for Bugesera cycling club is the only woman from Rwanda who will participate in the women junior category of the race.

She is regarded as one of the best young female cyclists in the country who can win many accolades in future.