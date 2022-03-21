Tanzania: Simba Eye to Finish Off Asec

SIMBA are full of confidence to stamp a win as they face ASEC Mimosas in their fifth CAF Confederation Cup group D match at Stade de I'Amitie in Benin today.

It will be the last away match for the country's solo envoys in the competition as their final game in group stage will see them hosting USGN at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

This happens to be probably the toughest match for the Reds in the unfolding contest basing on the fact that the hosting side will be lungs out trying to revenge the painful 3-1 loss they suffered in the city in their inaugural match of the best 16.

Also, they will be searching to uphold their stature of not losing a game at their base as they have won their two previous encounters thereby looking forward to complete a tally of three home matches without a defeat.

However, for Simba, they have a big advantage to emerge winners as they know that pocketing three points will take them to 10 points with one game to play hence mathematically, they will be better placed to advance to the quarter-finals.

In order to achieve that, they need to overcome their opponents ASEC Mimosas while hoping to do the same against USGN in their last fixture of the group stage matches.

Head Coach Pablo Franco has a big load on his shoulders to make sure that the team's target of stepping into the last eight is amicably fulfilled as he was tasked by the top management of the club.

So far, he has enjoyed a good run after excelling to record two wins, one draw and one loss from four encounters played which is convincing and they are on the right track to make it big.

With the mixture of experienced and inexperienced squad he has, it gives him a good balance when it comes to selection and here is where the dangerous weapon of Simba is reserved.

However, going into today's duel, both sides won their previous matches as Simba defeated RS Berkane 1-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam while ASEC Mimosas outclassed USGN 2-1 at the same venue as such, each team goes into the encounter with heads up.

It will be a battle between the current group toppers Simba who have seven points against Mimosas who have six points in the bag and sit on second slot in the group while on third place are Berkane with six points who have a tough tie versus bottom placed USGN with four points.

In reality, each team in this group D has an opportunity to make it through and tomorrow's games will help to provide a clear picture of which sides have best opportunities to qualify into the next phase.

An away win will earn Simba 10 points and assurance to progress into the CAF Champions League quarters; hence the Tanzanian envoys need to use all weapons in to win it.

Elsewhere in Niger capital Niamey, US Gendarmerie will host RS Berkane of Morocco in their fifth group D game of the Confederation Cup.