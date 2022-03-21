Tanzania: Plans Outlined to Ensure Proper Use of Kiswahili in Media

PARTICIPANTS to the second session of the World's Swahili Services have resolved to ensure that Kiswahili language is promoted, developed and spread across the world through various media outlets and institutions.

According to them, the National Swahili Council ( BAKITA) should form a social forum which will bring together journalists and Kiswahili experts to facilitate online training and reference for journalists in case of challenges related to the language use while at work.

The participants passed the resolutions at the end of the session held at Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) which was closed by Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi

They also resolved that Kiswahili institutions should cooperate with journalists in forming terminologies and journalists should collect terminologies related to their field .

They stressed that terminologies related to journalism should come from journalists and Swahili institutions should provide regular training to presenters, especially local radio presenters

The participants also agreed that participation in the Swahili session must be compulsory due to a number of errors done by media stressing that each media outlet should have Kiswahili expert.

Other resolutions are head of journalism colleges, teachers and students must be involved in World's Swahili Services session which will be held annually in various areas. BAKITA should also be involved in formation of curricular for journalism colleges.

In increasing efficiency and ensure that Kiswahili provide an opportunity for youth to join various colleges, the participants agreed that admission forms must be written in English and Kiswahili as well as other services provided by institutions such as banks , courts , etc.

The session also involved the launch of an official Kiswahili online learn - ing tool, created by the National Swahili Council (BAKITA).

Dubbed Swahili Prime, the platform will see Swahili enthusiasts learn the language through the internet.

The initiative will also en - able leaders receiving their tutorials by certified Swahili instructors from the institution responsible with regulating and promoting the country's revered language.

Dr Mwinyi rallied media practitioners to pro - mote the language when com communicating to their audiences. "It makes us proud to see the language growing in leaps and bounds, most specifically with the huge support from theme - dia," he stated.