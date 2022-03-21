Tanzania: A Legacy in Just One Year

YESTERDAY the nation marked one year of presidency of Samia Suluhu Hassan who has recorded great strides in different sectors.

The strides are so great in just one year since she took oath to head the highest office of the land to the extent that she has already set a legacy, something that some sections did not think of.

President Samia, the first ever female president of Tanzania and has overseen undertaking of strategic projects in different sectors and has opened up the country in all spheres.

Her one year in office after the passing on of her predecessor, Dr John Magufuli has handsomely paid off, as the country has recorded major transformation in all sectors, being an indication of the strong commitment of the administration of the Sixth Phase Government in uplifting people's living standard and the national economy at large.

Many pundits and people of different walks of life have commended President Samia for her commitment and dedicated service to the people of Tanzania - the land of Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar.

It is on record of how she has been, from time to time putting in place policies and strategies of improving business and investment climate as well as upholding multilateral cooperation.

On the tourism sector she has lifted it up, coming up with different strategies in attracting foreign tourists and already there are many tourist agencies that have pledged to bring in the country tourists from different parts of the country.

President Samia has come up with 'Royal Tour' documentary that will be aired in different countries, while its trailer for the widely anticipated travel documentary starring Tanzania's President Samia is already out. The Royal Tour is showcasing various tourist, investments, arts, and cultural attractions of Tanzania.

It takes the audience on an adventurous tour to some of Tanzania's most iconic landscapes. The Head of State toured Zanzibar's attraction sites, Bagamoyo and Kilimanjaro National Park.

It offers a taste of Tanzania's unique culture and rich history archived in various places. The unprecedented documentary is set to increase the number of tourists to the country.

Having opened up the country, the economy recorded a growth rate of 4.9 per cent in the first three quarters of 2021 compared with 4.8 per cent in the corresponding period in 2020, as per the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) data.

During her administration, President Samia has managed to create a friendly taxation system, reducing bureaucracy in work permits issuance and approval of investment projects.

During the one year of President Samia's administrations, the country registered a total of 294 investment projects worth 18.75tri/-.

The investment projects are expected to create 62,301 employment opportunities. This is a legacy set in just one year, so we expect a lot before 2025.