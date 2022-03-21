Tanzania: 'We Have Confidence in Samia'

AS President Samia Suluhu Hassan marked one year in office, politicians, academicians, artists and other ordinary citizens have expressed confidence in her following notable achievements recorded in her administration.

The pundits aired their views on Saturday during a dialogue to assess the performance President Samia has displayed during her year in office. The dialogue was held at the University of Dodoma (UDOM).

Speaker of the Assembly Dr Tulia Ackson attributed the great strides to President Samia's personal ability and courage to serve Tanzanians.

"We do not commend President Samia because she is a woman but for her courage and personal ability because she has performed beyond standards," said Dr Ackson.

In the past one year, President Samia has managed to improve infrastructure such as roads, encourage investment, and promote democracy in the country.

Dr Tulia called upon Tanzanians to have confidence in President Samia because she has showed high level of leadership competence and great potential to lead the nation.

"A lot has been done during President Samia's one year in office including securing 1.3tri/- from IMF as relief package to address the effects of Covid -19 which, among other things, was spent in purchasing 20 modern ambulances and 365 administrative vans to facilitate transportation," said Dr Tulia.

"So if the nation has recorded such progress under President Samia and the results are visible how can you question her ability?, she queried.

Presenting the topic on 'Growth of Democracy in the Country', Chairman of the Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC), Hamad Rashid, said it is high time all citizens, including those from the opposition joined forces in building the nation.

He said people should stop unproductive incitements because President Samia has been respecting human rights and equality for all.

"Our country has shown the world that we are one and this has been demonstrated in practice by President Samia visiting Tundu Lisu abroad, including holding brief talks with opposition leader Freeman Mbowe at the State House right after authorities dropped his case," hinted the veteran politician.

An Artist Mrisho Mpoto said that a year ago the art industry has stepped in and provided hope for the advancement of artists' interests in the country, including the distribution of royalties.

"Within 365 days of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, royalties have been revived, 312m/- has been distributed to 1,000 artists and the highest-paid artist has taken up to 8m/-." echoed Mr Mpoto.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dodoma Professor Faustine Bee said during one year of President Samia, his institution admitted a large number of students than any previous enrolment window.

Prof Bee also hinted that during that period, UDOM in collaboration with other stakeholders managed to construct the first-ever artificial intelligent laboratory.

The conference was attended by senior government officials, political parties, religious leaders, artists and youths of several backgrounds from different parts of the country.