Liberia: ANC Defense Lawyers Request Criminal Investigation Against State Lawyers for Tampering With Evidence.

Monrovia — Defense lawyers for the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has requested for criminal investigation against State Prosecutors led by the Solicitor General accused of extracting several text massages and exchanges submitted as evidence in the trial involving the alleged alteration of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) framework document.

ANC Defense lawyers complained in court on Friday, March 19, that state Prosecutors led by the Solicitor-General Cephus, with criminal intent, extracted several portions of the social media exchanges and text messages amongst CPP Political Leaders, that are critical and would disproved the charges level against the ANC officials.

The Defense Lawyers made specific reference to social media text messages and exchanges amongst the officials between July 2 - 19, 2021.

Defense Lawyers said the specific text messages amongst the CPP Political Leaders, extracted and removed by state Prosecutors are critical evidence that will established, that allegation of altering the CPP framework document, was bogus and that charges were frabricated mainly to tarnish the good reputation of the ANC Political Leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

Evidence produced and submitted by State Prosecutors in the trial case at the Monrovia City Court are based mainly on social media exchanges and text messages, accusing the ANC Political Leader, Mr. Cummings, the National Chairman Daniel Naaten and Secretary General Aloysius Toe of altering the CPP framework document.

State prosecutors' first state witness, Theodore Momo, Chairman of the All Liberian Party of Mr. Benoni Urey, is currently undergoing cross examination by ANC defense lawyers.

ANC Defense Lawyers are seeking to discredit the state witness, that he lied under oath about the alteration of the CPP framework document.

Meanwhile, the Court presided over by Magistrate Jomah Jallah noted and seemingly granted the request by the ANC defense lawyers for a criminal investigation against state Prosecutors, accused of tempering with evidence, significant to the final determination of the case.