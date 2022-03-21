Zimbabwe: Delta Launch Sable Lager . . . Committed to Partner Rugby Team

DELTA Beverages have committed to partner with the Zimbabwe Rugby Union following the launch of a new beer -- Sable Lager.

Speaking during the launch on Friday evening, Delta Lagers Marketing Director, Irimayi Muzorewa, said they are excited to launch the Sables Lager that will also mark a partnership with the Sables rugby team.

"What a wonderful and momentous day it is for Delta Beverages as we introduce a new lager beer to the portfolio of our well-loved brands, Sable Lager. Sable Lager is a culmination of many, many months of hard work by the entire Delta Lagers Team, our research and brand agency partners and we are confident that our consumers will enjoy, and wish it had come sooner, because of the unique proposition that it offers," said Muzorewa.

"To our partners on the sports field, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union; our years of sponsorship within the sporting arena have also changed the face of sport in our country. We have watched with delight as teams and players, with our support; have been groomed for both local and international success and benefited from opportunities for sales and visibility of our brands as fans come together to support their favourite teams.

"Our Sable Lager journey with the Sables starts here, and we look forward to partnering the 15s rugby team -- The Sables -- in their own journey to make history with a qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup," said Muzorewa.

In 2017, Zambezi Lager were the official sponsor of the Zimbabwe Cheetahs, the sevens national men's team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Delta Lagers General Manager, Tich Rinemhota, said Sable Lager is a game-changer.

"Sable Lager is a game-changer for us all, because of its unique and very deliberately crafted value proposition for the target consumer. That, being a mainstream priced beer, adorned in bold and differentiated premium packaging, and offering a distinct smooth, and easy drinking experience reminiscent of premium brands, but at a lower price point, for our mixed-gender consumers. The business remains optimistic about the future of clear beer in Zimbabwe, despite the current economic challenges and the disruptions of Covid-19.

"We will continue to invest ahead of demand, with more new brands and packs, for our new consumers and new occasions. Congratulations to the team who took the lead in the development and launch of Sable Lager. It is an honour and a privilege to be part of a moment in history for this great company of ours, and I sincerely hope that this brand will be met with the support and enthusiasm it deserves," said Rinemhota.

Zimbabwe are preparing for the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers that will be played in France in July. The Sables squad will first play in the Currie Cup First Division Cup in South Africa early month.

The technical committee has since announced a provisional squad for the Currie Cup Goshwaks and Wider Sables.