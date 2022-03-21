Zimbabwe: Vetting of War Collaborators On

21 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Marytise Vambayi

The vetting exercise for non-combatant cadres and war collaborators to ascertain deserving beneficiaries of a soon to be introduced social welfare scheme started in Highfield, Harare yesterday with a huge turnout.

The vetting exercise is geared towards confirming people who genuinely contributed to the liberation war effort.

Recently, at least 205 000 people were registered to be considered for vetting.

Provincial field officer for Harare Metropolitan Province, Kenias Gwangwawa said the exercise was going on well.

"We are here on an exercise of vetting non-combatant war veterans and ex-political detainees.

"A non-combatant is somebody who crossed the border into Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana with the intention of joining the war of liberation which culminated in independence in 1980," he said.

He said the vetting process for non-combatants and ex-political detainees and prisoners was strict.

"We only have about four desks, each one for Mozambique, Botswana and Zambia and another one for ex-political prisoners and detainees where vetting is being done.

"The vetting of those categories are being done in other provinces outside of Harare," he said.

Maybe Keswera, district field officer for Harare province said there was a high turnout for the exercise.

"We are gathered here for the vetting process of the non-combatants, ex political prisoners, and ex-detainees.

"Those are the people who were detained during the war for about six months, so the process is going on very well," she said.

The Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Zanu PF national chairperson previously said the process followed the successful completion of the registration exercise launched by President Mnangagwa last year.

The registration exercise started on June 17, 2021 and successfully ended on July 17, 2021.

She also said 205 753 applicants were registered for consideration.

It was quite evident that the largest numbers came from war collaborators and also non-combatant cadres.

