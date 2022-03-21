Zimbabwe: Inno Cosmos Stun Ali Sundowns

Ali Sundowns . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 0

Inno Cosmos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)1

INNO Cosmos managed to inflict the first home defeat for Ali Sundowns in a Harare Province Division Two A football league match at Number One Ground in Mabvuku yesterday.

A lone strike by Sean Paulo in the 36th minute was enough to see Inno Cosmos take their points tally to 20 and remain fourth behind Makomo, Simbisa and More Love.

The match, which had a huge turnout for this Second Division encounter, saw the fans aligning themselves to Mabvuku and Tafara.

Ali Sundowns has its roots in Mabvuku while Inno Cosmos use Tafara High 1 School for their games.

Inno Cosmos, who will play against More love in another Mabvuku derby next, were a better side in the first half and utilised their chance through Paulo.

Arnold Dangarembizi, the Inno Cosmos coach, said he was happy with the win and the three points will help them in their fight for promotion into Division One.

"We had a very good game and everything went according to plan as a derby is always tricky. I just told the boys to remain focused and they did that.

"We managed to beat them on a counter-attack and that was all we needed and the players managed to preserve our goal diligently. As a young team, we were the underdogs but we fought hard against an experienced team.

"We are now looking forward to our next game against More Love who have been doing well and it will be another game which will be full of tension. We will work on our conversion rate as we saw several chances going to waste," said Dangarembizi.

Ali Sundowns coach Andrea Yudah said it was a painful defeat and they are going to work hard as a team.