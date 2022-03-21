African Champions League - Etoile Sahel Concede Defeat to CR Belouizdad (0-2)

20 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Etoile Sahel lost to CR Belouizdad (0-2) at the 5 July stadium in Algiers at an African Champions League 5th day group stage (group C) game played Saturday evening.

Etoile will not be able to reach the quarter-finals after this defeat, while their Algerian counterpart joins Esperance, winners of Jwaneng Galagxy of Botswana (3-0) this afternoon, at the top of the group standings with 11 points and qualifies for the quarters.

The Algerian goals were scored by Sofien Boouchar and Mohamed Islem Belkhir.

In the sixth and final round, CR Belouizdad and Esperance of Tunis will compete in Rades on April 1 for the top spot in Group C.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X