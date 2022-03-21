African Champions League - Etoile Sahel Concede Defeat to CR Belouizdad (0-2)

Tunis/Tunisia — Etoile Sahel lost to CR Belouizdad (0-2) at the 5 July stadium in Algiers at an African Champions League 5th day group stage (group C) game played Saturday evening.

Etoile will not be able to reach the quarter-finals after this defeat, while their Algerian counterpart joins Esperance, winners of Jwaneng Galagxy of Botswana (3-0) this afternoon, at the top of the group standings with 11 points and qualifies for the quarters.

The Algerian goals were scored by Sofien Boouchar and Mohamed Islem Belkhir.

In the sixth and final round, CR Belouizdad and Esperance of Tunis will compete in Rades on April 1 for the top spot in Group C.