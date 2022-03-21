Tunisia: Workers' Party Demonstrates At Habib Bourguiba Avenue Against National Consultation

Tunis/Tunisia — The Workers' Party led by its Secretary-General Hamma Hammami demonstrated on Saturday at Habib Bourguiba Avenue, despite the decision of the governor of Tunis to ban political and protest demonstrations in this main artery of the capital.

The demonstrators denounced the national consultation which they said had "failed" as well as "the deterioration of the political and economic situation in the country and the arrests of several journalists and public figures".

They also pointed to "the state of exception and the orientation of the President of the Republic towards an authoritarian regime".

Speaking in front of the Municipal Theatre of Tunis, among his supporters, Hamma Hammami criticised the decision of the governor of Tunis to ban political and protest demonstrations on Habib Bourguiba Avenue.

He also considered that the national consultation "failed in all respects" since the number of people who participated in it "is minimal" if we take into account the number of Tunisian voters (more than 8 million).

According to him, "State resources were used in this consultation while the country is on the edge of bankruptcy".

In another connection, the Secretary-General of the Workers' Party warned against the "threat of bankruptcy that hangs over the country and the stranglehold of some thirty families on the national wealth...".

He indicated that his party was opposed to the dictatorship before the revolution and will continue to oppose President Kais Saied and his "populist and authoritarian" project.

A strong police presence was noted on Habib Bourguiba Avenue and near the Municipal Theatre where the demonstration took place without incident.