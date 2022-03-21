Egypt: Transport Minister Follows Up Pilot Operation of 'LRT' Project Phase 1

Minister of Transport Kamel Wazir inspected Saturday 19/03/2022 the pilot operation of the 1st phase of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project that connects Adly Mansour transition station in Assalam City with the City of Arts and Culture in the New Administrative Capital.

The minister initiated his inspection tour with Adly Mansour transition, a central metro interchange station of Cairo Metro Line 3, on the Cairo-Ismailia desert road, including a SuperJet bus station and a shuttle bus station.

He instructed the bodies concerned to re-plan the areas around the station through improving their aesthetic and civilizational appearance and ensuring smooth traffic flow between the station and those areas.

He then went on a trip on an LRT train from Adly Mansour to Rubieki stations to check the project readiness, including a 80-feddan LRT workshop in Badr City, which is comprised of 26 buildings.

The minister also followed up the ongoing testing operations of 18 newly procured six-carriage trains, out of 22, as well as a diesel-run locomotive for the workshop activities. The other four trains will arrive early next month.

Wazir also inspected the project's electro-mechanical, communication, as well as signaling and control systems.

He was also briefed on a plan to make the best use of the project stations for commercial benefit to maximize the project economic returns.

Wazir concluded his tour by checking the progress made in Phase 2, which connects the new capital's City of Arts and Culture with a transition station along Ain Sokhna-El Alamein high-speed train line.