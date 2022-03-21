Egypt: Chief of Staff Meets Commander of Ugandan Land Forces

19 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Osama Askar met Saturday 19/03/2022 with Commander of the Ugandan Land Forces Muhoozi Museveni.

The meeting dealt with issues of common interest in the fields of military cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the armed forces of both countries to achieve the common interests of both sides.

Askar expressed Egypt's pride in historical ties with Uganda, stressing keenness of the General Command of the Armed Forces to further the bonds of cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields.

For his part, Museveni praised efforts made by Egypt and its Armed Forces to support security and stability efforts in Africa, stressing his country's keenness to open new horizons for military cooperation during the next stage.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X