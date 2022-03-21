Egypt: Chief of Staff Meets Commander of Ugandan Land Forces

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Osama Askar met Saturday 19/03/2022 with Commander of the Ugandan Land Forces Muhoozi Museveni.

The meeting dealt with issues of common interest in the fields of military cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the armed forces of both countries to achieve the common interests of both sides.

Askar expressed Egypt's pride in historical ties with Uganda, stressing keenness of the General Command of the Armed Forces to further the bonds of cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields.

For his part, Museveni praised efforts made by Egypt and its Armed Forces to support security and stability efforts in Africa, stressing his country's keenness to open new horizons for military cooperation during the next stage.