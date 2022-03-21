Egypt: Youth Minister - Egypt Became Destination for World Championships

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi said on Saturday 19/03/2022 that Egypt has become a destination for world championships thanks to its infrastructure and sports facilities.

During his participation in the first International Swimming Conference, Sobhi said the Egyptian state is keen on honing skills of Egypt's swimmers by creating future plans to prepare them for the Olympics.

He also called on Egypt's swimmers to do their best to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The minister thanked the Egyptian Swimming Federation for organizing the conference, highlighting President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's keenness on supporting youths in various domains.