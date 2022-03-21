Egypt: Youth Minister - Egypt Became Destination for World Championships

19 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi said on Saturday 19/03/2022 that Egypt has become a destination for world championships thanks to its infrastructure and sports facilities.

During his participation in the first International Swimming Conference, Sobhi said the Egyptian state is keen on honing skills of Egypt's swimmers by creating future plans to prepare them for the Olympics.

He also called on Egypt's swimmers to do their best to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The minister thanked the Egyptian Swimming Federation for organizing the conference, highlighting President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's keenness on supporting youths in various domains.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X